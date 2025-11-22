Booker compiled 16 points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and nine turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Booker had a tough time getting anything going in this one, with Jaden McDaniels draped all over him throughout the game, and he finished with a season-low in points in his least efficient game of the year. Managers can anticipate a bounce-back performance from the Suns' star guard Sunday versus the Spurs.