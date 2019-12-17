Suns' Devin Booker: Doubtful for Tuesday
Booker (forearm) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker is in danger of missing his third straight contest due to a forearm contusion. The Suns should confirm their star guard's status closer to tip. Luckily, Phoenix will get some firepower back in the lineup Tuesday, as Deandre Ayton returns from a 25-game suspension.
