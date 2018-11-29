Suns' Devin Booker: Doubtful for Wednesday
Booker (toe) is now doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The cause or severity of Booker's toe injury is unknown at this time. Booker's likely absence should lead to Jamal Crawford and Elie Okobo to see a larger role. More information on Booker's status should come out prior to tip-off.
