Suns' Devin Booker: Doubtful for Wednesday

Booker (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker is likely to miss his third game in a row Wednesday, and he continues to be day-to-day. Elie Okobo has seen a dramatic uptick in workload in Booker's absence and is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 boards across 24.5 minutes over the past two matchups.