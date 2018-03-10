Suns' Devin Booker: Doubtful Saturday
Booker said he's "probably not playing" Saturday against Hornets, as he can't extend his left arm,Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker was originally listed as questionable, but his condition apparently hasn't gotten any better. Assuming he misses the contest, Troy Daniels and Shaquille Harrison are strong candidates to see extra run and possibly draw starts, especially with T.J. Warren (back) and Josh Jackson (knee) out.
