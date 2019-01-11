Suns' Devin Booker: Doubtful vs. Nuggets

Booker (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is the second straight game that Booker has been listed as doubtful, and he will be on track to miss his third straight contest due to back spasms. Josh Jackson has performed admirably in Booker's absence and will continue to start for as long as he is sidelined.

