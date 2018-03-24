Suns' Devin Booker: Doutbful Saturday

Booker (hand) has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Magic, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Barring a quick turnaround, Booker looks on track to miss his fourth consecutive game. Look for Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson, and Shaquille Harrison to all continue seeing increased roles should he ultimately be ruled out. Assuming he is indeed sidelined, the sharp shooter's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday versus the Celtics.