Suns' Devin Booker: Downgraded to questionable

Booker will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Utah due to right hamstring tightness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker wasn't initially listed on the Suns' injury report, but Phoenix has since announced that he's questionable. He may be held out as a precaution if he's feeling any discomfort prior to Wednesday's matchup, given his extensive history with hamstring injuries.