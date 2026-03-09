Booker closed with 30 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Hornets.

Booker didn't have a great night of shooting, but he drew plenty of contact during the victory. He took advantage by going 15-for-15 from the free-throw line, representing half of his scoring total. The trio of Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie counted for 78 of Phoenix's 111 points, and although they are currently projected for the play-in bracket, they could leapfrog the Nuggets if this core stays healthy.