Booker logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Coach Paul Vogel wants to put Booker's three-percent dip in three-point conversion last season in the rear-view mirror and will push his star to fire it up more often in this year's offense. Booker's step-back shot from long range was on full display Monday, and his ability to get open at the perimeter will once again be a vital part of his arsenal.