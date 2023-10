Booker scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five assists, one rebound and a steal over 21 minutes in a 122-111 preseason win against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Booker finished second on Phoenix in scoring behind Eric Gordon in the exhibition contest. Booker sat out the Suns' previous preseason game Tuesday versus Denver, but that was simply for rest purposes. The All-Star guard is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 dimes over 16.5 minutes through two exhibition contests thus far.