Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 19 points in loss Monday
Booker tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-101 loss to the Thunder.
Booker struggled somewhat from the field Monday, finishing with just 19 points on 18 field-goal attempts. That makes two consecutive games scoring under 20 points for Booker, although he has handed out a combined 13 assists in that same period. He is going to have games like this but absolutely has the green light on offense and when all is said and done, should hold top 30 value quite easily moving forward.
