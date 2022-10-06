Booker supplied 22 points (7-20 FG , 3=8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and an assist across. 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Booker and the Suns notched a 28-point fourth quarter to upend the Lakers. The Suns signed their marquee player to a massive four-year deal over the summer as they make another playoff push. Although you can never fade Booker in fantasy lineups, you'll occasionally see the kind of regression he experienced in his final two playoff games against Dallas, where we couldn't get anything going. He finished last season with an average of 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting an average of 46.6 percent from the floor over 68 games.