Booker posted 24 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over San Antonio.

The 29-year-old guard scored more than 20 points for the eighth time in 11 November games, while the three steals plus blocks tied his season high. Booker has struggled to find his shot from long distance this month, shooting just 25.0 percent from three-point range, but he's otherwise been his usual productive self, averaging 25.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes.