Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 26 in Friday's win
Booker scored 26 points (9-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over the Kings.
He struggled with his shot most of the night but came through down the stretch, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. Booker's return from a groin injury that cost him nine games has gone swimmingly, and the 21-year-old has poured in 58 points in 66 minutes over the last two games.
