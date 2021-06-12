Booker had 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in Friday's Game 3 win over the Nuggets.

Booker and Chris Paul (27 points) once again led the way for the Suns, who jumped out to a 37-27 advantage at the end of the first quarter and were able to boost that lead with a strong start to the second half. Booker did commit a team-high four turnovers in 40 minutes, but he was a team-best plus-19 while draining multiple threes for the fourth time in the last five games. Playing in his first postseason, Booker will have a chance to punch his ticket to the Western Conference Finals in Sunday's Game 4.