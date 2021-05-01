Booker had 31 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Friday's win over the Jazz.

It was an efficient night for Booker, who needed only 29 minutes to go for 30-plus points for the third time in the last four games. In each of those 30-point efforts, Booker has made at least 12 field goals while shooting a combined 54.5 percent from the floor.