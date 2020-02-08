Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 33 on Rockets
Booker finished with 33 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one block in 30 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.
Booker finished second on his team in scoring, dropping at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games as he helped propel his team to the dominant win against the Rockets. Booker is enjoying his best scoring season in his fifth year in the league. He'll face the Nuggets on Saturday.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.