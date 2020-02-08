Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 33 on Rockets

Booker finished with 33 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one block in 30 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.

Booker finished second on his team in scoring, dropping at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games as he helped propel his team to the dominant win against the Rockets. Booker is enjoying his best scoring season in his fifth year in the league. He'll face the Nuggets on Saturday.