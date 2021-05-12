Booker scored 34 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), adding seven rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Golden State.

Booker broke out of a mini two-game slump during which he averaged only 18.5 points on 30.8 percent shooting from the field, but his big effort Tuesday wasn't enough to carry Phoenix to victory. The shooting guard paced the Suns in scoring in the contest and chipped in seven boards. He is averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds on the season.