Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 34 points on Knicks
Booker accumulated 34 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.
Friday marked the third time that Booker has exceeded 30 points over the team's past four games after starting the first five games of the year averaging 17.8 points per contest. Dropping 30-point outings left and right is nothing new for Booker, however, as he racked up 14 such games last season, including a 70-point outburst against the Celtics. He's one of the few reliable fantasy options on the Suns, as no other player is seeing 30 minutes per night.
