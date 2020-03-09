Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 36 points in win over Bucks

Booker posted 36 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 victory over the Bucks.

Booker started this game off at a blazing pace, scoring 20 of the team's 47 first-quarter points, helping the Suns obtain a 19-point lead through the first quarter. The 23-year old has scored at least 20 points in 47 of his 61 played games, averaging 25.9 points per game on the season. That's solid production, but not quite as impressive as the 27.2 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting that he averaged through his first 46 games. Regardless, Booker is having the best fantasy season of his young career, putting up strong numbers virtually across the board, and shooting a career-best 91.8 percent from the charity stripe. The biggest concern with Booker at this point is his potential availability down the stretch of the season, as the Suns could sit him out occasionally if their playoff hopes dwindle further.