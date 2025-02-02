Booker finished with 37 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Booker finished with a game-high mark in points while logging his 16th outing of the season with 30-plus points, albeit in a losing effort. The star shooting guard delivered an efficient performance from the field, and he was effective at the charity stripe while shooting double-digit free-throw attempts for the third time across his last 10 appearances. In that 10-game span, Booker has averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 37.5 minutes per game.