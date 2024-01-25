Booker produced 46 points (17-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-109 win over the Mavericks.

Booker led all players in the contest in scoring while notching more than twice as many points as Phoenix's second-leading scorer (Bradley Beal with 20). Booker got to the impressive point total on a scorching 17-for-23 mark from the field that included a 6-for-10 performance from three-point range. The All-Star guard's big offensive effort came just three games after an explosive 52-point display against New Orleans, and Booker has now posted 40-plus points in three contests overall this season.