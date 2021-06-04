Booker tallied 47 points (15-22 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 46 minutes in Thursday's 113-100 Game 6 victory over the Lakers.

Booker was brilliant from the start of the contest, scoring 22 points and making all six of his three-point attempts in the first quarter alone. He didn't let up the rest of the way as the Suns cruised to a shockingly easy win. The sixth-year guard was outstanding in his first career playoff series, averaging 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. He and the rest of the Suns will next face Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals.