Booker notched 44 points (17-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 victory over the Thunder.

With Kevin Durant being forced to sit out due to a last-minute ankle injury during pregame warmups, Booker stepped up to lead the Suns to an easy victory with a game-high 44 points. The shooting guard scored 30 of those points in the first half on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range as Phoenix jumped out to an eight-point lead at the break. Booker has scored at least 35 points in all four games to begin this month, shooting 60.2 percent from the field over that stretch.