Suns' Devin Booker: Drops team-high 21 in Toronto

Booker scored a team-high 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-101 loss to the Raptors.

His shooting helped make things interesting in the second half after Toronto took a 24-point lead into the half, but Booker's efforts ultimately fell short, The 23-year-old still looked good coming out of the All-Star break, and he's averaging 22.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 boards and 1.9 threes through eight games in February.