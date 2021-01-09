Booker scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-105 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The 23 points led the Suns on the night, but it was one of the shots Booker missed that loomed largest, as he missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation. The 24-year-old has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and eight of nine to begin the season, but overall Booker's numbers are down slightly from the level he's established the last couple years.