Booker closed Wednesday's 124-83 loss to the Trail Blazers with 23 points (7-13 FG, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

The Suns came out extremely flat in their season opener, and the visitors found themselves staring at a 21-0 deficit before finally getting on the board with under six minutes left in the first quarter on a Booker free throw. The star guard wound up leading his team in scoring, but no other Phoenix player managed more than 10 points. Booker's lack of action from beyond the arc was curious, but it was likely just a blip -- he hasn't attempted fewer than five three-pointers a game since he was a rookie in 2015-16. Booker will look for a little more help in the Suns' home opener Sunday against the Warriors.