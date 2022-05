Booker was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booker has made three All-Star teams, but this marks his first All-NBA selection. Phoenix finished with the best record in the NBA (64-18) while Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes across 68 appearances. During his 10 playoff appearances, he averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.