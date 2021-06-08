Booker managed 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over Denver.

Booker was oddly passive on the offensive end during the Suns' Game 1 victory over the Nuggets. Helped by the fact four of their five starters scored at least 20 points, Booker was able to shovel some of the scoring burden onto other players. Based on what we have seen throughout the playoffs, Booker is likely to take a more aggressive approach in Game 2, especially if his teammates are struggling in any way.