Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected from Tuesday's loss

Booker scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block before being ejected in the third quarter of Tuesday's 118-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Suns were already trailing by 20 points by the time Booker was ejected, so the early dismissal probably didn't hurt his stat line too significantly. Officials tossed Booker from the game after he exchanged words with Minnesota's Gorgui Dieng after being on the receiving end of an elbow to the face. Both Dieng and Booker had to be restrained by security personnel when the two were sent to the locker room, so it's possible discipline could be in store for the two players. A fine is more likely for Booker than a suspension.