Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected in third quarter Friday
Booker recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.
After drawing his first technical for throwing the ball to the floor in protest of a foul on teammate Troy Daniels, he was ousted from the game in the third quarter following a shoving match with Enes Kanter underneath the basket. Obviously, this limited Booker's output in the game and he fell well short of what was projected to be a solid outing from the Suns' top scorer. He won't play again until they play the Rockets in Houston, and despite this tough matchup, his numbers should return to normal levels.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Fills box score in win over Nuggets•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 21 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...