Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected in third quarter Friday

Booker recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.

After drawing his first technical for throwing the ball to the floor in protest of a foul on teammate Troy Daniels, he was ousted from the game in the third quarter following a shoving match with Enes Kanter underneath the basket. Obviously, this limited Booker's output in the game and he fell well short of what was projected to be a solid outing from the Suns' top scorer. He won't play again until they play the Rockets in Houston, and despite this tough matchup, his numbers should return to normal levels.

