Booker received two technical fouls and was ejected during the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.

The 24-year-old was unhappy with a call during the middle of the third quarter and was tossed after being assessed two technical fouls in quick succession. Booker had 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 24 before before the early exit.