Suns' Devin Booker: Ends streak of 30-point games

Booker scored 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in a win over the Magic on Friday, tacking on five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes.

Through his previous seven outings, Booker has been producing monstrous numbers, putting up 34.7 points and 6.9 dimes per game, while shooting a remarkable 54.8 percent from the field, and 92.9 percent from the line in that span. He reached the 32-point mark in all seven of those games. Unbelievably, since Dec. 27, the 23-year old has been a top 5 fantasy player in most formats. Booker may be frustrated that his efforts aren't translating into as many wins as he would like, but, for fantasy purposes, he's been one of the best producers in the league recently.