Booker scored a season-high 33 points (11-21 FG. 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding three rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-107 loss to the Wizards.

No other Sun managed for than 14 points in a game Phoenix was losing by 26 points at the half, but the lack of support didn't slow Booker down. The 24-year-old has been rock steady to begin the year, scoring more than 20 points in seven straight games and averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.4 boards and 2.1 threes over that stretch.