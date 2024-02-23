Booker closed Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Mavericks with 35 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

The 27-year-old guard led the Suns in scoring, taking advantage of the absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring) from the backcourt. Booker has topped 30 points in three of his last five games, and he got ejected after five minutes in one of the other two. In 23 contests since the calendar flipped to 2024, he's averaging 28.2 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.