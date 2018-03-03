Suns' Devin Booker: Erupts for 39 in Friday's loss
Booker scored 39 points (16-28 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.
He went toe to toe with Russell Westbrook and more than held his own, and in the process Booker became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 4,000 points behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The 21-year-old has scored 30 or more in four straight games and is averaging 33.0 points, 6.2 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.8 three-pointers over his last six since returning from a minor hip issue, and with the Suns lacking other consistent scoring options, Booker figures to continue seeing massive usage down the stretch.
