Booker closed Friday's 110-89 win over the Grizzlies with 40 points (15-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 33 minutes.

The Suns were without Kevin Durant (foot) and Bradley Beal (back), but Booker came to save the day and lifted the Suns to victory with one of his best performances of the campaign. The star shooting guard was nearly unstoppable en route to posting a season-high scoring mark, and it's worth noting he has scored at least 25 points in five of his six appearances since returning from injury. Booker should remain an elite fantasy contributor in all formats, but his upside will receive an uptick in games where Beal and/or Durant aren't available.