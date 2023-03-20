Booker produced 46 points (18-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-120 loss to the Thunder.

It's the second time in the last six games Booker has poured in more than 40 points, but this time it didn't get the Suns in the win column. Kevin Durant (ankle) has missed all six of those games and is still at least a couple weeks away from returning, so Phoenix should continue to lean heavily on Booker in the meantime. Over Durant's latest absence, Booker is averaging 33.2 points, 3.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from long distance.