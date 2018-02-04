Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Exits game, won't return

Booker won't return to Sunday's game against the Hornets after suffering a left hip pointer, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker took a knee to the hip from Cody Zeller. The severity of the injury still remains unclear, but Booker managed to post 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds before exiting after 31 minutes on the court.

