Suns' Devin Booker: Exits late Sunday with injury

Booker was removed in the closing seconds of Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets due to an injury to his ribs and right hip, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker, who was making his second consecutive start at point guard, enjoyed a productive outing with 31 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a season-high-tying 10 assists and three rebounds across 41 minutes before departing. He'll travel with the Suns to Memphis, where he'll undergo an MRI on Monday prior to the team's game later that evening against the Grizzlies. Since the Suns are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, the team won't hold morning shootaround Monday, which could result in Booker's status not being revealed until shortly before the 8:00 p.m. EST tipoff.