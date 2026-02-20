Booker (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

It's unclear why Booker headed back to the locker room late in the first half, though he should be considered questionable to return for the second until more information comes to light. He has tallied five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes thus far.