Booker exited Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans due to right hamstring tightness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booker gingerly went to the locker room during the third quarter of Tuesday's game. It's not immediately clear when the injury occurred, though we may know more after the game. He may undergo an MRI before Friday's Game 3, especially if the issue doesn't resolve itself soon. If Booker sits out, more minutes will be available for Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.