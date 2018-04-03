Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to be out again Tuesday
Booker (hand) is expected to be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker continues to miss time due to a sprained right (shooting) hand, with Tuesday's absence marking his ninth straight. Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson should continue seeing larger shares of the offensive load in Booker's absence. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Pelicans.
