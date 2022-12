Booker (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The star guard is averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game this season and is expected to return to the hardwood after missing three straight games with a nagging injury. He hasn't played since scoring 58 points against the Pelicans on Dec. 17, and his return would provide a massive boost to the Suns offensively while also sending Damion Lee to a bench role.