Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to play Sunday

Booker (toe) is expected to play Sunday against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker was a late scratch Friday due to a toe injury that he suffered earlier in the week by stubbing his toe on a hotel bed. But after going through Saturday's practice, he's feeling good enough to take the court Sunday. In November, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.