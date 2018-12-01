Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to play Sunday

Booker (toe) is expected to play Sunday against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker was a late scratch Friday due to a toe injury that he suffered earlier in the week by stubbing his toe on a hotel bed. But after going through Saturday's practice, he's feeling good enough to take the court Sunday. In November, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories