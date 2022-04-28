Booker (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Booker suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Game 2 on April 19 and was initially expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks. He had been listed as out for Game 6, but he'll test his injury during pregame warmups Thursday in anticipation of playing. The 25-year-old averaged 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per game in his first two postseason appearances of the year, and he should play a significant role for Phoenix if he's ultimately cleared to play Thursday.