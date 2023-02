Suns head coach Monty Williams said Monday that he expects Booker (groin) to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker looks on track to suit up for the first time Christmas Day, and he'll presumably have a minutes restriction in place in his return from a six-week absence. With Booker expected back, Torrey Craig will likely shift to the second unit, and there will be less usage for Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.