Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to return Tuesday

Booker (groin) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Booker was upgraded to "doubtful" and was in uniform for Saturday's game against Minnesota, but he never truly had much of a chance to make his return from a strained left groin. However, after going through a full-speed practice Sunday, the belief is that Booker will be back to availability Tuesday night. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Tuesday morning.