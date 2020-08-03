Booker scored 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Mavericks.

Booker notched nine of his points from the charity stripe, but he still delivered a 30-point performance while shooting 50 percent from the field -- those are impressive numbers considering all the attention he commands from opposing defenses on a nightly basis. Dating back to Feb. 28, the star guard is currently on a run of eight straight games scoring 20-plus points, averaging 26.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from deep during that stretch.